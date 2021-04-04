Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 640 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 120.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,678 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $333.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.69 and a 200 day moving average of $287.02. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $353.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.95.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

