Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 640 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 120.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 53.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $333.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.69 and a 200 day moving average of $287.02. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $353.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.95.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

