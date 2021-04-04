Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,401 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2,556.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 333,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after buying an additional 237,778 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $22,422,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $14,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

NYSE ALLE opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

