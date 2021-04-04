Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,686 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,360,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,550 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

