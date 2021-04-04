Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEB. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

PEB stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

