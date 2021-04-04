Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEB. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000.

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

NYSE:PEB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

