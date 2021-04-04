Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $4,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,080,566.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,640. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $214.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

