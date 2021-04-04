Guider Trading Up 171.9% This Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Guider has traded 171.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $64,212.96 and $5,999.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00687461 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027591 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

