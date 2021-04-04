Gulden Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $30,697.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00347008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,136,213 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

