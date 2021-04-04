H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HNNMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $4.47 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

