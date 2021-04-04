Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 4,901 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

