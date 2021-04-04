Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

PAYX stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

