Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 413 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 2.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $307.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.22. The company has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.00 and a 12-month high of $308.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.