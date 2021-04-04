Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,059.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,795.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,075.08 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

