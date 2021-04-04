Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

TROW opened at $173.96 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

