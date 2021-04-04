Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 313.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

