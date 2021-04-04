Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.48. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

