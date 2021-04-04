Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.65. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $4,808,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.20. 144,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.