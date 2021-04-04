Handshake (HNS) Trading 57.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 57.2% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $234.49 million and $1.53 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,652.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,086.21 or 0.03556909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.00346899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.15 or 0.00963567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00443856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.42 or 0.00394570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00319251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00024748 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 366,983,431 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

