HAPI (HAPI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for approximately $167.25 or 0.00285148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HAPI has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and $2.69 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 48% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HAPI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00075594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00309525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.25 or 0.00754016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028562 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.