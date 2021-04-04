Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) by 136.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Happiness Biotech Group worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Happiness Biotech Group by 1,186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

Happiness Biotech Group stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Happiness Biotech Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.