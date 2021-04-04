HARD Protocol (HARD) Market Cap Achieves $112.41 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $112.41 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00003769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00307792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00092668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.92 or 0.00752834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00028248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018091 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.