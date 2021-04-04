Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Holdings Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of BATS:HSRT opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

