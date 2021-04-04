Harvest Finance Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $280.32 or 0.00479437 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $146.75 million and $1.89 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002062 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 126.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 550,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,521 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

