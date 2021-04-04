HashCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $159,194.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 115.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HashCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $159,194.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00053015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.32 or 0.00678227 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00027575 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.