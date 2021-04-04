Haven Protocol Price Down 4.8% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.31 or 0.00026397 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $217.07 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,992.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,064.95 or 0.03560742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.67 or 0.00347762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.36 or 0.00964544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.70 or 0.00461614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.29 or 0.00388481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.39 or 0.00317957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00024512 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,180,272 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

