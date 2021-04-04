Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $220.70 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $15.55 or 0.00026612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,414.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.43 or 0.03556389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.00 or 0.00349228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.96 or 0.00970591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.85 or 0.00455119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00399243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.43 or 0.00322574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00025657 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,197,027 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.