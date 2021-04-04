Head to Head Analysis: DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) and Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DBM Global and Limbach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBM Global N/A N/A N/A Limbach 1.11% 12.58% 2.27%

This table compares DBM Global and Limbach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Limbach $553.33 million 0.19 -$1.77 million $0.27 38.37

DBM Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limbach.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. 71.4% of DBM Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Limbach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DBM Global has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limbach has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DBM Global and Limbach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBM Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Limbach 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Limbach beats DBM Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DBM Global Company Profile

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems. It also manufactures joists and joist girders. The company provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise industrial, public works, bridges, healthcare, gaming and hospitality, convention centers, stadiums, mixed-use and retail, and transportation. It has operations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, and California. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades. It operates through Construction and Service segments. The Construction segment manages large construction or renovation projects that involve primarily HVAC, plumbing, or electrical services. The Service segment offers maintenance or service on HVAC, plumbing, or electrical systems. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

