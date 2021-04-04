Head to Head Comparison: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Soliton alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Soliton and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Soliton currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Soliton’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

Soliton has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93% INVO Bioscience -452.65% N/A -313.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soliton and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -18.85 INVO Bioscience $1.48 million 14.96 -$2.17 million ($0.32) -13.97

INVO Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Soliton beats INVO Bioscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period. It also provides fixed laboratory equipment comprising microscopes with video systems, bench centrifuges, incubators without CO2, bench warmers, and laminar flow hoods. The company sells its products to physicians and IVF centers. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.