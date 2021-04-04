Head-To-Head Comparison: Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoetis and Heron Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $6.26 billion 11.98 $1.50 billion $3.64 43.38 Heron Therapeutics $145.97 million 10.39 -$204.75 million ($2.50) -6.64

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Heron Therapeutics. Heron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Zoetis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Heron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 25.50% 63.89% 14.99% Heron Therapeutics -216.18% -65.06% -49.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zoetis and Heron Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 6 9 0 2.60 Heron Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Zoetis currently has a consensus target price of $170.08, indicating a potential upside of 7.72%. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 78.42%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Zoetis.

Volatility & Risk

Zoetis has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zoetis beats Heron Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites that include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products, which comprise pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; Dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company offers portable blood and urine analysis systems, and point-of-care diagnostic products, including instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in areas, such as biodevices, genetics tests, and precision livestock farming. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron), an extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens; and CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. The company is also developing HTX-011, an investigational, dual-acting, and fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam, which is in Phase III clinical trials for pain management; and HTX-034, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for postoperative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

