Head to Head Contrast: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) versus BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.69% 0.75% BCB Bancorp 14.85% 8.66% 0.64%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and BCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

BCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 38.94%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.81 $9.46 million $0.96 13.02 BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.85 $21.03 million $1.20 11.60

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. It operates through a network of 25 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 31 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Newark, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

