Head-To-Head Contrast: Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Debt Resolve alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Debt Resolve and Bill.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A Bill.com 0 5 8 0 2.62

Bill.com has a consensus target price of $141.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.58%. Given Bill.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bill.com is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Profitability

This table compares Debt Resolve and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A Bill.com -22.74% -6.84% -1.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bill.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Debt Resolve and Bill.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bill.com $157.60 million 78.25 -$31.09 million ($0.58) -258.40

Debt Resolve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bill.com.

Debt Resolve Company Profile

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Debt Resolve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debt Resolve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.