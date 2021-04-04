Head-To-Head Review: Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) versus Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 10.78% 24.29% 4.08% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics and Genfit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90 Genfit 3 2 5 0 2.20

Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $42.92, suggesting a potential upside of 1.15%. Genfit has a consensus target price of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 153.28%. Given Genfit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Genfit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 31.02 -$72.24 million ($0.50) -84.86 Genfit $45.88 million 3.88 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.32

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Genfit. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genfit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Genfit on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic tests for the identification of patients with NASH; NIS4 for identifying patients with NASH and fibrosis; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.