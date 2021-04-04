Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 4,500,000 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 478.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 2.2% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 7.96% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $824,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $151.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.50. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.