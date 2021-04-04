Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.65% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $530,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $96.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

