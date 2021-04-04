Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19,898.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081,868 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $161,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

