Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,113,225 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113,225 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $119,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.74.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.