Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,120,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.34% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.