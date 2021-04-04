Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 40.64% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $257,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,014,000 after buying an additional 511,301 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,141,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,705 shares during the period.

XRT opened at $89.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

