Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,309,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,525,000 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.2% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.69% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $449,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,429,000 after purchasing an additional 722,861 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,271,000 after purchasing an additional 543,475 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,219,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $34.73 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

