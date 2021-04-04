Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 356.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 972,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759,584 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $135,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,586,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,253,000 after buying an additional 1,763,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

