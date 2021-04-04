Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.70 Billion Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 774.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.13% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $1,698,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,057.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $324.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $180.97 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.