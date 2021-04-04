Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $137.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.54% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $137,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $331.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $207.18 and a fifty-two week high of $332.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.