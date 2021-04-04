Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $189.90 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360,813 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.28% of Crown Castle International worth $189,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 380,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 327,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

NYSE CCI opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average is $161.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.06 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

