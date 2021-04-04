Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.02 Billion Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 514.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 27.02% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $2,017,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $137.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

