Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $211.47 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,328 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Citigroup worth $211,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $73.14 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

