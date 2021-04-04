Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $245.15 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 574.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $245,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $162.83 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $127.22 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

