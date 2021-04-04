Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,209 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of American Tower worth $129,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in American Tower by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,955,000 after buying an additional 772,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Tower by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,784,000 after buying an additional 589,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.55.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $240.06 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.