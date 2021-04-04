Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.67% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $180,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 266,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 230,940 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.90.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $233.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.17. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $236.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

