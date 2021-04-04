Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.92% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $352,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

NYSE CM opened at $98.71 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $53.98 and a one year high of $102.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

